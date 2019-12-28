|
|
Willie B. Allen Jr. FORT WORTH--Willie B. Allen Jr. made his peaceful transition from labor to reward on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Noon, Monday in the chapel of Serenity Funerals & Cremations, Dr. Frank Lawson officiating. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Family hour: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Children, Willie B. Allen III (Maria), Tonya Moment, Demetrius Allen (Trina), Carreen Allen (ShaRhonda), and Willie Scott; brother, Jesse Willis (Elizabeth); sisters, Mae Bell Allen and Laverne Lane; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 28, 2019