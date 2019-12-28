Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie B. Allen Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie B. Allen Jr. Obituary
Willie B. Allen Jr. FORT WORTH--Willie B. Allen Jr. made his peaceful transition from labor to reward on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Noon, Monday in the chapel of Serenity Funerals & Cremations, Dr. Frank Lawson officiating. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Family hour: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Children, Willie B. Allen III (Maria), Tonya Moment, Demetrius Allen (Trina), Carreen Allen (ShaRhonda), and Willie Scott; brother, Jesse Willis (Elizabeth); sisters, Mae Bell Allen and Laverne Lane; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -