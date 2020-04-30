Home

Willie Bernice "Peg" McKnight Obituary
Willie Bernice "Peg" McKnight FORT WORTH -- Willie Bernice "Peg" McKnight, 80, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, April 16, 2020. SERVICE: A Memorial to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. She was preceded in Death by two sons, Jeroid McKnight & James McKnight, Jr. SURVIVORS: Three loving sons, Ronald Thomas, Gary Thomas & Jerome McKnight; 7 siblings; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish her memories a host of family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 30, 2020
