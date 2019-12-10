Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
More Obituaries for Willie Maxwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Dee Maxwell

Willie Dee Maxwell Obituary
Willie Dee Maxwell BURLESON--Willie Dee Maxwell, 83, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Mountain Valley Funeral Home in Joshua, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Willie loved being a husband, father, and grandfather. He took pride coaching football and baseball for 37 years at Fort Worth Eastern Hills High School, Texas Christian University, and Arlington Lamar High School. Willie was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Olene Fuller. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Barbara Dollins Maxwell of Burleson; daughters, Kim Wimberley and husband, Rodney, and Karyn Grimes and husband, Eddie; grandchildren, Will Grimes and wife, Emilia, Sarah Harwell and husband, Justin, Drew Grimes, Maxwell Wimberley, Luke Grimes; and brother-in-law, Odie Dollins; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 10, 2019
