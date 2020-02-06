|
Willie Jackson Wilson WEATHERFORD-- Willie Jackson Wilson, 88, of Weatherford, Texas, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Hilltop Assisted Living in Weatherford, Texas. FUNERAL: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Galbreaith Pickard Hilltop Chapel with interment to follow in Annetta, Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday evening, February 7, at the Galbreaith Pickard Hilltop Chapel, 4941 Interstate 20 Frontage Road, in Willow Park, Texas, from 6 until 8 pm. Willie was born on October 12, 1931 to Odis and Lucile Wilson. He proudly served his country during the Korean War. Willie was a graduate of Weatherford High School and later received his Bachelors' Degree from the University of Texas. Willie worked as an electrical engineer for Ratheon Electronics and retired after 30 years of service. He was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Aledo. Willie was an avid fisherman, enjoyed traveling to Alaska, and watching sports particularly at the college level. Willie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 44 years, Doris; his long-time companion, Margie McKinzie; and by his brothers, Robert Sr., and Grady Sr. SURVIVORS: Willie is survived by his sister-in-law, Lena Jim Wilson; nephews, Robert Wilson, David Wilson, Grady Wilson, Jr., and Daniel Wilson; nieces, Missy Staben, Chrissy Kiser, and Jennifer Wiley, and by his daughters of choice, Lynda Ferguson, Kara McKinzie and Rhonda Ashing.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 6, 2020