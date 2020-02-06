Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galbreaith-Pickard Hilltop Chapel
4941 E. I-20 Frontage R.
Willow Park, TX 76087
(817) 594-2747
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Galbreaith-Pickard Hilltop Chapel
4941 E. I-20 Frontage R.
Willow Park, TX 76087
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Galbreaith Pickard Hilltop Chapel
Interment
Following Services
Annetta, Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Jackson Wilson


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Jackson Wilson Obituary
Willie Jackson Wilson WEATHERFORD-- Willie Jackson Wilson, 88, of Weatherford, Texas, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Hilltop Assisted Living in Weatherford, Texas. FUNERAL: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Galbreaith Pickard Hilltop Chapel with interment to follow in Annetta, Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday evening, February 7, at the Galbreaith Pickard Hilltop Chapel, 4941 Interstate 20 Frontage Road, in Willow Park, Texas, from 6 until 8 pm. Willie was born on October 12, 1931 to Odis and Lucile Wilson. He proudly served his country during the Korean War. Willie was a graduate of Weatherford High School and later received his Bachelors' Degree from the University of Texas. Willie worked as an electrical engineer for Ratheon Electronics and retired after 30 years of service. He was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Aledo. Willie was an avid fisherman, enjoyed traveling to Alaska, and watching sports particularly at the college level. Willie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 44 years, Doris; his long-time companion, Margie McKinzie; and by his brothers, Robert Sr., and Grady Sr. SURVIVORS: Willie is survived by his sister-in-law, Lena Jim Wilson; nephews, Robert Wilson, David Wilson, Grady Wilson, Jr., and Daniel Wilson; nieces, Missy Staben, Chrissy Kiser, and Jennifer Wiley, and by his daughters of choice, Lynda Ferguson, Kara McKinzie and Rhonda Ashing.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -