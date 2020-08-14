1/1
Willie James Sr.
Willie James Sr. FORT WORTH -- Willie James Sr. 97, a devoted husband, and father of eight children. US Army Veteran, 40 year retiree from Commercial Metals, 20 year retiree from Westex Iron & Metal and 20 year volunteer at Fort Worth Save Our Children Learning Center. Willie transitioned from this life on Monday, August 10, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Noon, Saturday, August 15 at The Forest Hill Civic & Convention Center, 6901 Wichita St. Forest Hill, Texas 76140. General Public Viewing: 1:30 to 5 p.m., Fri., Aug. 14 at Golden Gate Funeral Home 5701 E. Loop 820 South Forth Worth, Texas. Visitation: 7 to 8 p.m., Fri., Aug. 14 at home church Johnson Street C.H.S.C 4954 Ramey Avenue Fort Worth, Texas. Bishop Vernon Lee James, Pastor. *Face Mask Must Be Worn He was preceded in death by his wife Mary after 67 years of marriage. SURVIVORS: Children, Vernon (Linda), David (Sharon), Willie Jr. (Sharon), Denis (Linda), Virginia (Ronald), Mac (Sharon), Mark (Hazel), and Mary (Terence); special great-granddaughter, Sonora Gardner; 38 grandchildren; 58 great-grand; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E Loop 820 S.
Fort Worth, TX 76119
817-478-9555
