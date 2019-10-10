|
|
Willie James Adams FORT WORTH -- Willie James Adams 77, departed this earthly life on Saturday, September 28, 2019 FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Saturday October 12, 2019 at Holy Tabernacle C.O.G.I.C. 2800 E Loop 820 South, Fort Worth, TX 76119. Wake: Friday October 11, 2019 from 7:15 - 8:15 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home SURVIVORS: Loving Wife; Henrietta Adams. Children; Deborah (David) Willie, Jr. (Lupe) Cynthia (Brewster) Mark (Elizabeth) Wendell Hammond (Tara). Seventeen grandchildren, Seven great-grandchildren, Two Siblings, a host of relatives, special friends and the New Life Christian Fellowship family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 10, 2019