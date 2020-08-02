Willie Joe "Joey" Jenkins Jr. WEATHERFORD--Willie Joe "Joey" Jenkins Jr., 43, went home to be with this Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Weatherford, Texas. MEMORIAL GATHERING: A memorial gathering celebrating his life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Hulen Street Church, 7100 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76133. Joey was born Jan. 30, 1977, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Willie Joe Sr. and Mary Jenkins. Joey married April Woodard on Oct. 5, 2015. He worked for Jamak Fabrication. He was known to be a "problem solver." Joey was a gifted artist and poet and enjoyed listening to all music. He always trusted in his Lord to help him through difficult times. Most of all, Joey will be remembered for as an outgoing person who loved his family and had many local friends. Joey was preceded in death by his biological father, Willie Joe Jenkins, Sr. SURVIVORS: Joey is survived by his wife, April; his daughter, April Nichole Jenkins; his parents, Mary and Randy Carter; his sister, Kasey Carter; brother, Cody Carter; his stepdaughter, Meagan Mahon; his stepsons, Tristen Lee Crabtree, Dillan Dean, Nick Lindsey, Josh Taylor and Jacob Taylor; stepgranddaughters, Emily, Nova, and Ellie; his mother-in-law, Ruby Carnley; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.