Willie Juanita Jordan
1925 - 2020
Willie Juanita Jordan ARLINGTON -- Willie Juanita Jordan was born April 14, 1925 in Helena AL, she departed this life June 1, 2020 in Arlington. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 301 S. Sanford St., Arlington, Texas with burial at Moore Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-7 pm at Paradise Funeral Home. Sign guest book at Paradisefh.com SURVIVORS: She leaves to cherish sweet memories: Two daughters, Arletta Jordan, Ivy Agee and husband, William Agee of Arlington, Texas; one son, Darryl H. Jordan of Long Beach, Calif.; five grandchildren, Stephanie Hampton, Tonya Jordan Brown, Leah Agee, Michael Jordan and Samuel Agee; fourteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; four nieces and a host of other relatives and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Paradise Funeral Home
JUN
8
Funeral
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Paradise Funeral Home
3910 South Lancaster Road
Dallas, TX 75216
(214) 371-8093
