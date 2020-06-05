Willie Juanita Jordan ARLINGTON -- Willie Juanita Jordan was born April 14, 1925 in Helena AL, she departed this life June 1, 2020 in Arlington. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 301 S. Sanford St., Arlington, Texas with burial at Moore Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-7 pm at Paradise Funeral Home. Sign guest book at Paradisefh.com SURVIVORS: She leaves to cherish sweet memories: Two daughters, Arletta Jordan, Ivy Agee and husband, William Agee of Arlington, Texas; one son, Darryl H. Jordan of Long Beach, Calif.; five grandchildren, Stephanie Hampton, Tonya Jordan Brown, Leah Agee, Michael Jordan and Samuel Agee; fourteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; four nieces and a host of other relatives and friends.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 5, 2020.