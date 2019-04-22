|
Willie Lee Johnson FORT WORTH--Willie Lee Johnson passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Beth-Eden Missionary Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger St., Dr. B.R. Daniels Sr., pastor, officiating. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Friends may visit Mr. Johnson as he lies in repose from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Serenity Funerals & Cremations with the family present 7 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Left with precious memories are his devoted of 60 years wife, Florence Jean Johnson; children, James Johnson (Margaret), Cary Johnson (Tammy), Felisia Johnson, Brandy Lennon (Darron), Shanika Johnson, and Misty Johnson; sister, Shirley Evans (Johnnie Sr.); 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 22, 2019