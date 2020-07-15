Willie Mae Murphree Bronstad GRANBURY--Willie Mae Murphree Bronstad passed away July 13, 2020 in Granbury, Texas at the age of 95. SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, Our Savior Lutheran Church with burial to follow at 1:15 p.m. Friday in St. Olaf Cemetery, Cranfills Gap, Texas. The service will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at www.oursaviorgranbury.com
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1400 North Meadows Drive, Granbury, TX 76048. Willie Mae was born Oct. 6, 1924, to Walter and Theresa Sorenson Murphree in Clifton, Texas. She grew up in the Meridian Creek Community and graduated from Cranfills Gap High School in 1941. She attended Clifton Junior College where she received an Associate Arts degree in 1943. She married Weldon Allen Bronstad in 1944 and lived in Meridian, Texas, where their two children, Donna and Thomas, were born. They moved to the Fort Worth area in 1950 where they lived until retiring to their lake home in 1986 at Lake Granbury. This is the home that fulfilled her lifelong dream to live near the water. Her work experience included North American Aviation in Grand Prairie, Pangburn's Candies and General Dynamics in Fort Worth. She retired from General Dynamics in 1988 after 22 years in Human Resources and Facilities Engineering. Willie Mae loved to travel. She and Allen took cruises to almost all the continents. They also took the entire family on several trips. Willie Mae was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; two sisters; Allen, her husband of 69 years; and her daughter, Donna Boelter. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her, son, Thomas Lowell Bronstad and wife, Julia, of Flower Mound, Texas; son-in-law, Melvin Boelter of Seguin; grandsons, Shannon Boelter and wife, Carrie, of Leander, Texas, Grant Boelter and wife, Lisa, of Cibolo, Texas, Jeffrey Bronstad of Cibolo, Texas, Jason Bronstad and wife, Melissa, of Austin, Texas; great-grandchildren, Kaitlin, Jackson, Matthew and Mark Gonzalez, Jacob, Vivien, and Holden. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Charlene Tergerson of Cranfills Gap; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family is forever thankful for the many caregivers at The Cove at Waterview, Interim Hospice and especially, Cheryl Lockenbugh.