Willie Maude Helm ARLINGTON -- Willie Maude Helm 94, passed away on April 13, 2019. FUNERAL: 1 p.m., Sat., April 20, Moore Funeral Home Chapel. Private Interment at Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington, Texas. Visitation will begin at 12. She was born December 24, 1924 to Jefferson Davis and Elsie (Tupin) Parker in Fort Worth. Her husband of 59 years, Sidney T. Helm, predeceased her in 2004. SURVIVORS: daughter, Diane and husband, Mike; grandson, Dylan and wife, Susannah along with extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2019