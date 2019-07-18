Home

Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Serenity Funerals and Cremations
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Corinth Baptist Church
2701 Ennis Avenue
Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:15 AM
Dallas/ Fort Worth National Cemetery
Willie T. Jones Obituary
Willie T. Jones FORT WORTH -- When I've gone the last mile of the way, I will rest at the close of the day. - J. Oatman Willie T. Jones found rest in the Savior's Arms on Wednesday July 10, 2019. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Saturday July 20, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church 2701 Ennis Avenue, Reverend Garry Marshall pastor, officiating, Pastor Arthur T. Breland eulogist. Burial: 11:15 a.m. Monday in the Dallas/ Fort Worth National Cemetery with military honors. SERVICE: Visitation: Friends of "Willie T" may visit him as he lie in slumber at Serenity Funerals and Cremations on Friday Noon to 8 p.m. Mr. Jones a native of Calvert, Texas served his country with dignity and bravery and was honorably discharged in 1956. SURVIVORS: Left in the caring hands of the Savior his beloved wife of 55 years, Lois Jean Miller Jones; his loving daughters, Sherri Neal and husband Fredy, Monica Breland and Amy Akanni, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 18, 2019
