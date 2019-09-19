Home

Willodyne Weston Tucker FORT WORTH -- Willodyne Weston Tucker passed from this life on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was 80 years old. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Western Hills Church of Christ 8800 Chapin Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76116. The family will receive guests at a reception immediately following the service. MEMORIALS: The family has designated Blue Haven Youth Camp, Las Vegas NM and Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, Dallas, Texas for memorial contributions. Willodyne was born at home in Idalou, Texas on March 16, 1939 to Wilburn Theron Weston and Gladys Sheek Weston. She put her Lord Jesus Christ on in baptism at a young age at the Idalou Church of Christ. She was a graduate of Kress High School and later attended Texas Tech University. Willodyne married the love of her life, Hal Dean Tucker, on June 2, 1959. She worked as a Teacher's Assistant at Leonard Middle School and later obtained her Realtor's license and sold real estate for several years. One of her proudest accomplishments was helping her three children obtain college degrees from Abilene Christian University. Willodyne was a life long member of the Church of Christ and most recently was a member of the Western Hills Church. She taught Children's and Women's bible classes and was called on to speak at other Church Women's events. She is predeceased by her parents, Wilburn and Gladys Weston and her sister, Christine Maberry. SURVIVORS: her husband of sixty years, Dean Tucker of Fort Worth; her children, Randy Tucker and his wife, Michelle of Plano, Ron Tucker of Benbrook, Renee Horton and her husband, Jon of Colleyville; her grandchildren, Lauren Bertrand, Scott Tucker, Devin Vought and Grant Tucker; and her great-grandchildren, Harris and Isla.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019
