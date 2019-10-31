Home

Wilma Geraldine "Jerri" Cox FORT WORTH -- Wilma Geraldine "Jerri" Cox passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019. SERVICE: Laurel Land Memorial Chapel, Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10 AM. Visitation will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to . Jerri was born on January 23, 1931 to Jesse and Ruby Pasley in Fort Worth, TX. She graduated from Pascal High School and continued her education at Brantley Drawn Business. College. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Jerri will always be fondly remembered for her love for the Lord, love for her family, generosity, and willingness to serve. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Ruby Pasley; husband, Owen Cox; sister, Nancy Ledbetter; and son, Dale Cox. SURVIVORS: her daughter, Marcia Wilhoit (Willam); daughter-in-law, Marda Cox; granddaughters, Stephanie Duncan and Alena Brown (Chris); grandson, Jason Cox (Rachel); eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 31, 2019
