Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
Wilma Ida Rubell

Wilma Ida Rubell FORT WORTH--Wilma Ida Rubell passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. HOMEGOING SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, Community Baptist Church, 1125 E. Jessamine. Interment: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: You may visit Mrs. Rubell noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors with the family present from 7 to 8 p.m. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Barbara Rubell Harris and Marcella Rubell; sisters, Annie Mae Gentry, Rosie Gafney and Loraine Murphy; 21 grandchildren; a host of family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2019
