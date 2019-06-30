Wilma Joy Bergthold BEDFORD--Our beloved mom, Wilma Joy Bergthold, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019. SERVICE: was private and for family members only. It is our desire that she be remembered in life rather than death. Interment: At a later date in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Mom was appropriately named "Joy." She brought laughter and happiness to those she knew and those she met. Joy was born Nov. 23, 1933, in Liberal, Kan., and soon moved to Pratt, Kan., where she was voted the friendliest girl her senior year of high school. She had a very interesting life, from being a telephone operator, to becoming a flight attendant. While flying, she met her beloved husband, Abe H. "Bud" Bergthold and began raising their family. She was also a member of various groups, Encore Club, Newcomers Club and Women's Club. She loved her family with all her heart, and she will be missed by all. Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Abe H. "Bud" Bergthold. SURVIVORS: Left to honor Joy and remember her love are Joy's children, Curtis Bergthold and Teresa Williams; daughter-in-law, Carol Bergthold and son-in-law, Owen Williams; grandchildren, Lauren Kjornes, Chase Bergthold and Austin Lindert; great-grandchildren, Keller and Kimber Kjornes and Genoa and Zeke Lindert.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019