Wilma June Dunaway McKinney HURST--Wilma June Dunaway McKinney, 89, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. INTERMENT: She will be laid to rest Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in a private service at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville. She was born Oct. 8, 1930, in Lipan and grew up in Mineral Wells. She belonged to the Eastern Star and was Worthy Matron. She loved making crafts and did many craft fairs. She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. McKinney, and her son, David W. McKinney. SURVIVORS: Son, Mark McKinney and his wife, Nancy; grandson, Johnathon McKinney; great-grandson, Grayson McKinney; daughter-in-law, Peggy McKinney; grandson, Kyle McKinney; great-grandchild, Troy McKinney; granddaughter, Heather Hubbard and her husband, Eric; and great-grandchildren, Parker, Presley and Pryce Hubbard.