Wilma June Insall NEW BRAUNFELS--Wilma June Insall, 92, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in New Braunfels, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Bedford, 2045 Bedford Road, Bedford, Texas. A reception will follow and a meal will be provided. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church of one's choice and/or the . Comments and/or memories may be shared at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com. June was born in San Antonio, Texas, on June 23, 1927, to Wilma and Johnie "Mur" Connally. June has been recognized as a leader in many ways since she was her high school class president, volleyball team captain, cheerleader, editor of the school newspaper and salutatorian of her graduating class. She served as PTA president and carnival chair at the kids' schools and worked as a stenographer for the Veterans Administration. She ended her professional career as an executive assistant to the chief of psychiatry at the Audie Murphy Veterans Hospital in San Antonio. Over the years, she and husband, Herman, enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, square dancing, and selling their homemade crafts. In their off time, they could be found hanging out in their vacation home in Goose Island, Texas. June had a green thumb and could always be found in her garden. She loved beautiful flowers and enjoyed her vegetables. She received many compliments as well as awards for her beautiful yard. June played dominoes (42) like a shark even if it was against her grandchildren. She instilled the same competitive spirit and love of the game in all her family and friends. She was a voracious reader and regularly kept up with the local and national news. June's interest in civic and political affairs found her working as precinct judge and delegate to political conventions as well as serving as a census taker. June was very intelligent, a member of MENSA, and often proved that fact by getting into friendly debates. June was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed. She reared three children in San Antonio. After becoming an empty nester, she frequently looked after her grandkids and also fostered newborns headed to their adoptive families. She always made sure to make herself available to her friends and family. After living in San Antonio for most of her life, at the age of 82, June relocated to Bedford, Texas, and spent the last 10 years of her life there. June filled her 92 years with a lot of fun, a lot of love, and a lot of worship in her Lord. June lived her Christian faith and loved leading people to Christ. She was ever a faithful servant to the Lord. Mrs. Insall was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Insall. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Carolyn Moore, Michael Insall and wife, Kathy, and Sandy Huddleston and husband, David; grandchildren, Mark South, Michael South, Shawn Insall, Sarah Sarha, Christy Cardenas, Amy Hodge and Leigh Dubose; stepgrandchildren, Susan Ruiz and Julia Christian; great-grandchildren, Gavin South, Aidan South, Hudson Cardenas, William Hodge, Zoe Ruiz, Caitlyn Christian and Samuel Christian; sisters, Peggy Honeycutt and Jo Ann Bernard; many loving nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019