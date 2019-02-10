Wilma "Faye" Kjellander NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Wilma "Faye" Kjellander passed from this life into the glory of heaven on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3:30 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet. Faye was born Nov. 4, 1938, in Fort Worth. She was the daughter of Gene W. Trice and Harvie Lee Trice, who preceded her in death. Faye worked most of her life at Bell Helicopter where she retired. Faye loved her family and friends. She enjoyed weekend shopping with her sisters, celebrating special occasions with friends, and time with Alex. She was a symbol of strength for her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She suffered the loss of her husband, Dick Kjellander, in 2014 and a son, Danny Lee Woodall, in 2018. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, Kenneth Woodall; grandson, Alex Woodall; brothers and sisters, Sonny Trice, Shirley Conditt, Loretta Strelko, Ricky Trice; and many nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 10, 2019