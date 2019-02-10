Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
3:30 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Kjellander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma "Faye" Kjellander


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wilma "Faye" Kjellander Obituary
Wilma "Faye" Kjellander NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Wilma "Faye" Kjellander passed from this life into the glory of heaven on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3:30 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet. Faye was born Nov. 4, 1938, in Fort Worth. She was the daughter of Gene W. Trice and Harvie Lee Trice, who preceded her in death. Faye worked most of her life at Bell Helicopter where she retired. Faye loved her family and friends. She enjoyed weekend shopping with her sisters, celebrating special occasions with friends, and time with Alex. She was a symbol of strength for her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She suffered the loss of her husband, Dick Kjellander, in 2014 and a son, Danny Lee Woodall, in 2018. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, Kenneth Woodall; grandson, Alex Woodall; brothers and sisters, Sonny Trice, Shirley Conditt, Loretta Strelko, Ricky Trice; and many nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.