Wilmer Preston Crum

July 15, 1928 - September 25, 2020

Mineral Wells, Texas - Wilmer Preston Crum, 92, beloved husband, father, brother and friend passed away Friday, September 25, 2020.

Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Mineral Wells, 100 S. W. 4th Avenue, Mineral Wells 76067. Interment: Woodland Park Cemetery, Mineral Wells. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at White's Funeral Home, 101 N. E. 4th Avenue, Mineral Wells.

Memorials: Donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Mineral Wells, Building Fund.

Wilmer was born July 15, 1928 in Jacksboro, son of Preston Lee and Mary Loise Weir Crum. He had lived in Mineral Wells since 1960. Wilmer proudly and honorably served in the United States Army attaining the rank of Staff Sgt. He was a retired automobile dealer and rancher. Wilmer was a Mason, Shriner, and a member of the Scottish Rite, Lion's Club, Deacon at First Baptist Church of Mineral Wells, Palo Pinto Sheriff's Posse and a past president of the Hospital Board. He also served as an Executive of District Girl Scouts, Building Committee of First Baptist Church, Director of Texas Automobile Dealers Association, Southern Baptist Convention Board Member, President of Tarleton Ex-Student Association, Director of Texas Frontier Trails, Palo Pinto County Livestock Association as a member and officer, and Chamber of Commerce Vice President. Wilmer was a faithful servant and member of the First Baptist Church of Mineral Wells.

He was preceded in death by his father, Preston L. Crum; mother, Loise Crum; and first wife of 30 years, Treva Crum.

Survivors: Wife, Jonnie C. Crum; daughters, Sharon C. Hilliard and husband, Chuck, Sherry C. Tupper, Sandra C. Haney and husband, Tom; step-children, Gary Farmer and wife, Barbie, and Debbie Farmer; brothers, Jerald W. Crum, and M. Glenn Crum; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends.







