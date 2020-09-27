1/1
Wilmer Preston Crum
1928 - 2020
Mineral Wells, Texas - Wilmer Preston Crum, 92, beloved husband, father, brother and friend passed away Friday, September 25, 2020.
Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Mineral Wells, 100 S. W. 4th Avenue, Mineral Wells 76067. Interment: Woodland Park Cemetery, Mineral Wells. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at White's Funeral Home, 101 N. E. 4th Avenue, Mineral Wells.
Memorials: Donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Mineral Wells, Building Fund.
Wilmer was born July 15, 1928 in Jacksboro, son of Preston Lee and Mary Loise Weir Crum. He had lived in Mineral Wells since 1960. Wilmer proudly and honorably served in the United States Army attaining the rank of Staff Sgt. He was a retired automobile dealer and rancher. Wilmer was a Mason, Shriner, and a member of the Scottish Rite, Lion's Club, Deacon at First Baptist Church of Mineral Wells, Palo Pinto Sheriff's Posse and a past president of the Hospital Board. He also served as an Executive of District Girl Scouts, Building Committee of First Baptist Church, Director of Texas Automobile Dealers Association, Southern Baptist Convention Board Member, President of Tarleton Ex-Student Association, Director of Texas Frontier Trails, Palo Pinto County Livestock Association as a member and officer, and Chamber of Commerce Vice President. Wilmer was a faithful servant and member of the First Baptist Church of Mineral Wells.
He was preceded in death by his father, Preston L. Crum; mother, Loise Crum; and first wife of 30 years, Treva Crum.
Survivors: Wife, Jonnie C. Crum; daughters, Sharon C. Hilliard and husband, Chuck, Sherry C. Tupper, Sandra C. Haney and husband, Tom; step-children, Gary Farmer and wife, Barbie, and Debbie Farmer; brothers, Jerald W. Crum, and M. Glenn Crum; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
White’s Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Mineral Wells
Memories & Condolences
September 26, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mr.& Mrs Glenn Lentz
Friend
September 26, 2020
Wilmer and my family were lifetime friends with our roots from Jack county. He felt like a brother to me and was one of the best persons I have ever known. Being 91 and with the virus I will not be able to attend services but will be praying for all the family and especially for you Johnnie.
George and Gail Clerihew
September 26, 2020
I liked you from the first time we met. You sold me my first new car, a 1962 Chevy Impala Coupe, and we have been friends forever. I really enjoyed our recent phone conversation in which we talked about old times. My wife Sharon and I will miss you greatly, but we know you are now in a wonderful place. Rest in peace.
Kenneth & Sharon Scott
Friend
September 26, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of your love one.
David Cheryl Matlock
Family
September 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy and love to Jonnie, the girls and all the family. What a great loss of a man who was not only a relative but a wonderful and generous friend. May God comfort you as you grieve.
Larry Shields
Family
September 26, 2020
Pearla and myself have known Wilmer for many years in Mineral Wells. I bought many cars from Wilmer. Wilmer and Jonnie have been close friends over the years. We will be praying for Jonnie and family during this time.


KENNETH DAVIS
Friend
September 26, 2020
Wilmer was a special friend of my family. I have some grand memories working for him. Prayers for all his family.
Joe Canterbury
Friend
September 26, 2020
We should live out our lives in the minutes and hours we have with each other, Wilmer you will be missed.
Kevin Crum
Family
September 26, 2020
Knowing my Cousin Wilmer has enriched my life. Wilmer always had "Words of Wisdom" for about any situation one could imagine. I always enjoyed visiting with Wilmer. Society has lost a positive role model.
L.G. CRUM
Family
September 26, 2020
Girls you have done a great job of honoring your father whom the Barefields and Lewis's enjoyed.
Greg Lewis
Friend
September 25, 2020
