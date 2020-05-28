Wilson Waylon Bruton FORT WORTH -- Wilson Waylon Bruton, passed away in his home on Monday, May 25, 2020. He lived a full life in 41 short years. SERVICE: A private funeral will be held. Waylon was born on June 21, 1978 in Columbia, MO, the son of James Ross and Gladys Marie Bruton. Waylon enjoyed spending time with his family. His humor and genuine personality could light up a room. Some of his favorite activities include listening to music, bowling, playing cards, and going to sporting events with his lifelong buddies. In addition to being a wonderful and supportive husband, father, son, brother and friend; Waylon was always willing to put others before himself. He will be missed tremendously by everyone who knew and loved him. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Mechelle Bruton; son, Jeffery Hitri; mother, Gladys Bruton; sister, Raquel Walton and her husband, Tim; niece, Katie Walton; and his father and mother-in-law, Bill and Mary Hitri. Waylon joins his father, James Ross; and his maternal grandparents, Jim and Oneita Featherson, in heaven.