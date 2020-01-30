|
Winifred "Winnie" Chapman NORMAN, ARK. -- Winifred "Winnie" Chapman passed from this life on Jan. 25, 2020, at the age of 96. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m., Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel with Brother Rob Loudermilk officiating. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at Mount Olivet. Winnie was born in Fort Worth, Texas on July 8, 1923, the eldest daughter of Russell and Mary Blalock. She was a graduate of Azle High School in 1941; then graduated from Brantley Draughan Business School. She spent most of her life in the Fort Worth area before moving to Arkansas in 2004. On July 4, 1942, Winnie married the love her life, Sherman Chapman, for which she was able to spend 59 wonderful years before his passing in 2002. SURVIVORS: Her son, Richard and wife, Nancy of Stephenville, Texas; daughter, Mildred and husband, Ray, of Norman, Ark.; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Erwin of Nashville, Tenn.; many nieces and nephews; and a host of wonderful friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 30, 2020