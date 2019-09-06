|
|
Winifred Mae Kaczor ARLINGTON - After a long and fulfilling life, Winifred Mae Kaczor passed away peacefully at her Arlington home on September 1, 2019 at the age of 103. SERVICE: Funeral service for Winifred will be Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11 am at Emerald Hills Funeral Home 500 Kennedale Sublett Road, Kennedale Texas 76060 with interment to follow. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10 am at Emerald Hills Funeral Home in Kennedale. She was born on December 10, 1915 in Chicago, Illinois. After retiring from Allied Van Lines she and her husband relocated to Arlington Texas in 1995. She was affectionately known as Winnie to her family and friends. Winnie was a faithful parishioner of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She loved cooking, playing pinochle, needle point, and loved to do crossword puzzles. She loved all of her pets and everyone else's pets too, including the neighbor's chickens especially the rooster she named Silky. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest, her daughter Delores and her son Kenneth, a granddaughter Cynthia Kaczor, her parents Steven and Anna Krupski and brothers Joseph and Michael Krupski. SURVIVORS: She is survived by son Eugene (Joy) Kaczor; grandsons Robert (Jennie) Hoop, Anthony Hoop, Timothy (Ashli) Kaczor; Great Grandchildren Lauren (William) Bolyn, Sydney Beck, Anthony J. Hoop, Paxton Hoop, Codie Hoop, Rachel White, Ashton Wilson, Adeline and Ruby Kaczor; Great Great Grandchildren Gatlyn and Hudsyn Bolyn; Sister Mary Ann Owczarek, several nieces and nephews; devout caregivers Rose and Schnele; and her beloved cat Boots aka "Baby".
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 6, 2019