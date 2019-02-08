Winifred Mae Landahl Mann FORT WORTH -- Winifred Mae Landahl Mann, 95, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Fort Worth with the Reverend Phil Geleske officiating. Interment: 3:15 p.m. at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Chapel, Fort Worth. Pallbearers: Grandsons: Robert, Andrew, Charles, Steven, Michael and Ryan. Honorary Pallbearers: Granddaughters: Audrey, Kelly, Ashley and Kristen. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Music Fund or to a . Winifred was born on May 30, 1923, in Elma, N.Y. to Fred and Elizabeth Landahl. She was the youngest of five children. She grew up on a farm in Elma and graduated from Lancaster High School in 1941. Winifred married Charles Mann, also a 1941 Lancaster High School graduate, on June 14, 1947, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Blossom, N.Y., where she grew up playing the organ. While Charles attended Buffalo University, Winifred worked as a secretary and worked with the community choir. She then worked in the Admission Office at Ithaca College when Charles was obtaining his Master's degree at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. Winifred and Charles moved to Fort Worth in July of 1952 after Charles accepted a job at General Dynamics. In 1953, Winifred and Charles helped charter St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. Winifred served the Lord for many years as the organist and Choir Director as well as the musician for Vacation Bible School. She participated in Church Women United, Chorister's Guild, St. Matthew's Women's Group, and directed a women's retreat choir. Winifred's homemaker skills included keeping up with three son's baseball game schedules and daughter's music events. Winifred was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; sisters, Ruth Strief, Mildred Anderson and Margaret Renner; and brother, Arthur Landahl. SURVIVORS: Four children, Lynette Parkhurst and husband, Jim, Timothy Mann and wife, June, Thomas Mann and wife, Debbie, James Mann and wife, Wanda; 10 grandchildren, Robert Parkhurst and wife, Tabitha, Andrew Parkhurst and wife, Whitney, Audrey Parkhurst, Charles Mann, Michael Mann, Steven Mann, Ryan Mann and wife, Ashley, Kelly Mann, Ashley Munsel and husband, Will, Kristen Valentin and husband, Tito; and eight great-grandchildren, Russell Acosta, Azalea Parkhurst, Rylee Munoz, Grayson Mann, Avery Mann, Peyton Munsel, Eli Munsel, and Lincoln Valentin.



Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary