Winnie Pearl Hood FORT WORTH -- Winnie Pearl Hood, 84, was called home by the lord on October 31, 2019. She was a resident of Tarrant County in Ft Worth, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2 PM in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel, 411 S. Mulberry, Eastland, Texas. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday prior to the service from 10 AM - Noon. Honorary pallbearers include the staff of Garden Terrace Nursing Home, Comfort Keepers, and Heart to Heart Hospice, all located in Ft Worth, Texas. Winnie was born August 14, 1935 in Simon, OK to W.B. "Jimmy" Morgan and Mary Loving Morgan. She graduated from Meadowbrook School in Love County Oklahoma, where she was a member of the ladies basketball team. Winnie was a long time employee of Bell Telephone Company, starting out as a switchboard operator, and eventually retiring as a training manager for Illinois Bell in Chicago, IL. Winnie enjoyed gardening in her yard, animals, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Winnie was preceded in death by her husband, John Marvin Hood; parents, Jimmy and Mary Morgan; brother, Glen Morgan; and sisters, Jean Morgan, Polly Colburn, Jessie McGill, and Mary Johnston. SURVIVORS: her son and daughter-in-law, John Wayne and Rebecca Hood of Eastland Texas; grandson, John Bryan Hood of Eastland, Texas; granddaughter, Nicole Elisibeth Hood of Enid, Oklahoma; sisters, Jo Thompson of Falconhead, OK and Jill Anderson of Hurst, TX; and brother, Finley Morgan of Simon, OK. Additional survivors include numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Online condolences can be left at www.edwards-funeral-homes.com EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME 411 S. Mulberry 254-629-2611 Eastland, Texas 76448
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019