Winnie "Shirley" Robison BEDFORD--Winnie "Shirley" Robison, 100, a homemaker, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Bedford. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: May be made to Scottish Rite Children's Hospital or a . Shirley was born Sept. 15, 1918, in Glen Rose, Texas. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed sharing her life with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church since 1960, several bridge clubs, Oak Leaf Garden Club and Eastern Hills Neighborhood Association. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, John; sister, Agnes; and brothers, J.I. and Lee. SURVIVORS: Son, Cary and wife, Denise; daughter, Charlotte and husband, Bill; granddaughter, Traci; grandson, Chris; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Kate; and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Parkwood Healthcare for the loving support they provided.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2019