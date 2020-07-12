Winnie Ruth Chastain WEATHERFORD--Winnie Ruth Chastain, 88, passed from this life Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her residence. VISITATION: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, followed by the funeral at 3 p.m., at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel. Winnie was born Feb. 17, 1932, to Thomas and Artie Snyder Vick. She was a graduate from Weatherford High School. She was retired from WISD where she served as the attendance clerk at Weatherford Middle School and was a bus driver. Winnie enjoyed cooking, flower gardening, watching birds in her yard, and she especially loved her grandchildren. Winnie had a special gift as a caregiver helping many family members and friends. She was an alumnus of Weatherford College and a member of the South Main Street Church of Christ. Winnie was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bill, in 2012. SURVIVORS: Winnie is survived by her daughters, Debbie Thompson and husband, Frank, of Fort Worth, Judy Hoover of Fort Worth; sister, Mary Evelyn Genser of LaMesa, Calif.; grandchildren, Eric, Nicholas, Katie, Jennifer, and Johnathan; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Adeline, Elleanor, and almost here Lucas.