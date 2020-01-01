|
Winona Patterson Hanning HALTOM CITY--Winona Patterson Hanning, 85, retired from H-E-B ISD, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Glenview Church. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Mount Olivet. Winona was preceded in death by her son, Curtis. SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her family which includes her husband of 56 years, John; son, Scott; a host of nieces and nephews; and extended family, Pat and Kathy Smith.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 1, 2020