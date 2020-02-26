Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
W.L. "Don" Lewis HURST--W.L. "Don" Lewis, 79, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Don was born March 1, 1940, in Shattuck, Okla. He volunteered for the River Oaks Police Department and for Golden Gloves boxing for over 30 years. Don retired from the railroad after 35 years, remaining a member of the Railroad Union until his death. He loved horse racing, classic cars, cats, and especially fishing. SURVIVORS: Wife, Laura Lewis; stepson, David Garcia and wife, Jessica Soto Garcia; stepgranddaughter, Elizabeth Garcia; aunts, Francis Woodworth and Nieda Hulsey.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020
