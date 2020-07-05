1/1
Woldemar "Wally" Schlaegel
Woldemar "Wally" Schlaegel ARLINGTON--Woldemar William Schlaegel, 76, of Arlington passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home with his family at his side. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Moore Bowen Funeral Home, 4216 S. Bowen Road, Arlington, Texs, 76016. The service will also be live-streamed on the funeral home's website. Wally was born June 19, 1944, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Woldemar William Schlaegel and Helen Hoeltge Schlaegel. Wally married Sandra Schuh, and they recently celebrated 50 years of marriage together. Wally graduated from St. Louis University with his Bachelor of Business Administration. He then launched a highly successful career as a CPA and vice president until his retirement eight years ago. Wally was a patriotic man of faith who always put his family first. He enjoyed playing cards and board games, and watching the kids play sports. Wally was generous in every aspect of his life, by consistently serving his family and community. SURVIVORS: Wally is survived by his wife, Sandy; sons, Wally (Tracy) and Todd (Kala); grandchildren, Jay (Emily), Erica, and Dylan; sisters, Marilyn (Tom Haggerty), Helen (Mike Gross), Nancy Scotino, and Debbie (Tom Hermann); and many adored nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 5, 2020.
