Wrae M. Tarvin GRAHAM--Wrae M. Tarvin, 96, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Graham, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Greenwood Memorial Park, Fort Worth, Texas, followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. at Faith Christian Center, 6900 U.S. Hwy 287 Frontage Road, Arlington, Texas. Wrae was born Feb. 6, 1923, in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Edward R. Thomson, a U.S. Navy World War I veteran and city of Fort Worth fireman, and Alpha P. Schwarz of Fort Worth, Texas. A lifelong resident of Fort Worth and Arlington, Texas, she was a graduate of Polytechnic High School, Fort Worth, Texas. Wrae enjoyed her longtime employment and co-workers of 35 years with the Texas Rangers MLB, Arlington, Texas. Wrae worked in Ticket Operations and in honor of her 25th year, she was recognized on the field before a home game. Wrae had been a member of the Faith Christian Center since 1984 and dearly loved her church family and Pastors Gene and Sue Lingerfelt and his family. Wrae was preceded in death by her late husband of 60 years on Jan. 13, 2002, Richard "Dick" E. Tarvin Jr. of Arlington, Texas; her brother, Edward R. Thomson Jr. of Granbury, Texas; and her son, Richard "Rick" E. Tarvin III of Fort Worth, Texas. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Karon Miracle and husband, James, of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Kevin Miracle and wife, Michele, of Graham, Texas, Amy Dollar and husband, John, of Arlington, Texas, Mandy Tarvin of Florida, and Eli Tarvin of Burleson, Texas; great-grandchildren, Clark Miracle and Marisa Miracle of Graham, Texas, James Dollar, Austin Dollar, and Caroline Dollar of Arlington, Texas.



