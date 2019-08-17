|
Wylma Thomas Blackburn FORT WORTH--Wylma Thomas Blackburn was born June 28, 1927, in Hill County, Texas, and died peacefully in Fort Worth on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Meadowbrook United Methodist Church. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel. Wylma married the love of her life, John Henry Blackburn, in 1945. She loved her Lord and her family beyond compare. She served as church secretary for 27 years and was devoted to John Henry and her four children, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 17, 2019