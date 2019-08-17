Home

Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Meadowbrook United Methodist Church
Wylma Thomas Blackburn


1927 - 2019
Wylma Thomas Blackburn Obituary
Wylma Thomas Blackburn FORT WORTH--Wylma Thomas Blackburn was born June 28, 1927, in Hill County, Texas, and died peacefully in Fort Worth on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Meadowbrook United Methodist Church. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel. Wylma married the love of her life, John Henry Blackburn, in 1945. She loved her Lord and her family beyond compare. She served as church secretary for 27 years and was devoted to John Henry and her four children, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 17, 2019
