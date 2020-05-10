Wynona Faye Blakemore Tapscott
1930 - 2020
Wynona Faye Blakemore Tapscott FORT WORTH--Wynona Faye Blakemore Tapscott, a beloved and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 2, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Mrs. Tapscott had recently turned 90. Born March 3, 1930, in Plainview, "Nona," as she was known by family and friends, was the daughter of Lee Hollis and Jesse Blakemore. She grew up in Seminole, Plainview and at the Hendrick Home for Children in Abilene. Nona met the love of her life, Robert Tapscott, at Hardin-Simmons University; they married Sept. 2, 1950. Together, they raised their four children in Dallas, Austin, Abilene, San Angelo, and Wichita Falls before ending up in Fort Worth where they lived for 50 years. A woman of faith, Nona lived her life serving others. She worked for the Fort Worth ISD, was a Girl Scout leader, a zoo docent, taught swimming and was a disaster relief volunteer for the Red Cross. Involved with the Parents Group of the Palmer Drug Abuse Program, she helped found the Chemical Abuse Recovery and Education Program in addition to serving on the board of Tarrant Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. Nona helped countless parents and young people as an advocate for children and the Hendrick Home in Abilene, where she was very active in the home's Exes Association. A prolific quilter, she loved family camping trips and was a naturalist and conservationist. Her family wishes to express its deep gratitude to the devoted caregivers at Sunrise Assisted Living. Nona was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 58 years, Robert; and sons, Hunter and Charles Tapscott. SURVIVORS: In addition to her daughter and son-in-law, Sue Ann and Ned Spurlock, Nona is survived by her son, James Tapscott; grandchildren, Matthew Spurlock and his wife, Jennifer, Rebecca Brackman and her husband, Bruce; great-grandchildren, Madison and Samantha Spurlock; sister, Laura Rassiga of New York; nieces and nephews and their families. MEMORIALS: Consideration of contributions to the Hendrick Home for Children Tapscott Family Scholarship Fund, Post Office Box 5195, Abilene TX 79608, or the charity of your choice, in her memory, is suggested.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Nonas passing. She was one of my moms very best friends! I have no doubt that my mom, Diane Graham Nollenberg, met Nona in heaven with a huge hug. I pray that your memories of her will bring you comfort and a smile in your heart.
Bonnie Elliott
Friend
May 10, 2020
I'll always remember her as a very sweet lady, the Tapscott mom, mother to our good family friends growing up. My condolences to her family.
Margaret Reese Hayden
May 10, 2020
Debi Rassiga
May 10, 2020
James Tapscott
