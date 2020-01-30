|
Yvette L. Savage BOSSIER CITY, LA -- Yvette "Blondie" Lowe Savage, age 71, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her home in Bossier City, La. SERVICE: A memorial service celebrating the life of Yvette L. Savage will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday February 1, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel, Haughton, La. Yvette had returned to Bossier City recently after living in Fort Worth for many years. She was born July 30, 1948, 1 minute before her identical twin, in Shreveport, La. to Arthur and Christine Lowe. For full obituary, please visit: HillCrestMemorialFH.Com. HILL CREST MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 601 US Highway 80 East 318-949-9415 Haughton, La. 71037
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 30, 2020