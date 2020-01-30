Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 Highway 80
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 Highway 80
Haughton, LA 71037
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvette Savage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvette Savage


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvette Savage Obituary
Yvette L. Savage BOSSIER CITY, LA -- Yvette "Blondie" Lowe Savage, age 71, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her home in Bossier City, La. SERVICE: A memorial service celebrating the life of Yvette L. Savage will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday February 1, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel, Haughton, La. Yvette had returned to Bossier City recently after living in Fort Worth for many years. She was born July 30, 1948, 1 minute before her identical twin, in Shreveport, La. to Arthur and Christine Lowe. For full obituary, please visit: HillCrestMemorialFH.Com. HILL CREST MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 601 US Highway 80 East 318-949-9415 Haughton, La. 71037
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -