Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvette Agnew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvette Therese Victoria Agnew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvette Therese Victoria Agnew Obituary
Yvette Therese Victoria Agnew FORT WORTH--Yvette Therese Victoria Agnew passed away in the home of her daughter and surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at River Oaks Baptist Church. Interment: 1:15 p.m. in Dallas- Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Biggers Funeral Home. Yvette Therese Victoria Agnew was born Oct. 5, 1928, in Lyon Rhone, France, to the late Francois Laissard and Denise Henriette Lodie Garidol. She resided in Villeurbanne Rhone, France. Yvette left France after World War II to marry Sanford Gibson Agnew of Omaha, Neb. Yvette and Sanford were married July 2, 1947, in Omaha, Neb. She received her Bachelor's and Master of Arts of Foreign Language from UTA. Yvette was a member of River Oaks Baptist Church. Yvette was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Sanford Gibson Agnew. SURVIVORS: Children, Christian Yves Gibson Agnew and wife, Grace, Jennifer Ann Marie Agnew McClendon, and Vicky Aleta Lorraine Agnew Howard and husband, Glenn T.; grandchildren, Kari Agnew and spouse, Steve, Michael Agnew, Stephen Agnew, Mary Agnew, David Agnew, Daniel Agnew, Alex McClendon, Nathan Howard, Mathew Howard; stepgrandchild, Cai Jun; great-grandchild, Isaac Agnew; sister, Christiane Meininger.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -