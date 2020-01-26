|
Yvette Therese Victoria Agnew FORT WORTH--Yvette Therese Victoria Agnew passed away in the home of her daughter and surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at River Oaks Baptist Church. Interment: 1:15 p.m. in Dallas- Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Biggers Funeral Home. Yvette Therese Victoria Agnew was born Oct. 5, 1928, in Lyon Rhone, France, to the late Francois Laissard and Denise Henriette Lodie Garidol. She resided in Villeurbanne Rhone, France. Yvette left France after World War II to marry Sanford Gibson Agnew of Omaha, Neb. Yvette and Sanford were married July 2, 1947, in Omaha, Neb. She received her Bachelor's and Master of Arts of Foreign Language from UTA. Yvette was a member of River Oaks Baptist Church. Yvette was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Sanford Gibson Agnew. SURVIVORS: Children, Christian Yves Gibson Agnew and wife, Grace, Jennifer Ann Marie Agnew McClendon, and Vicky Aleta Lorraine Agnew Howard and husband, Glenn T.; grandchildren, Kari Agnew and spouse, Steve, Michael Agnew, Stephen Agnew, Mary Agnew, David Agnew, Daniel Agnew, Alex McClendon, Nathan Howard, Mathew Howard; stepgrandchild, Cai Jun; great-grandchild, Isaac Agnew; sister, Christiane Meininger.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020