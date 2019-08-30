|
|
Yvonne Osby Ervin FORT WORTH -- Madam Yvonne Osby Ervin, 61, transitioned from time into eternity on Sat., August 24, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: High Noon, Sat., Aug. 31 at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 1901 Amanda Avenue; Family and Friends will gather at 11:30 a.m., to witness the Grand Arrival of Madam Yvonne, in the Mortuary Masters Horse Drawn Chariot. You may visit her from Noon to 5 p.m., Fri. in the Sims-Kirkland Suite at Tree of Life and the family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m., Fri. at Heavenly Vision Baptist Church, 4901 Trentman Str., Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park SURVIVORS: Left in God's care are: Her Beloved Children, Shani N. Overton-Collier (Gene), Kitosha M. Ervin-Rockwell (Tamika) and Gary D. Ervin; her siblings, Mary Williams, Evelene Smith, Pearl Lewis (Ronald), Earline Harris (O.B.), Oscar Osby, Jr., Luther Osby and John Osby (Mary); 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 30, 2019