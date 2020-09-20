1/1
Zachary Jenkins
1992 - 2020
Zachary Jenkins
March 15, 1992 - September 13, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - "The last goodbye is the hardest one to say. This is where the Cowboy rides away."
FORT WORTH - Zachary "Z-Man" Jenkins left us on Sept. 13, 2020. There was nothing Zach loved more than football, family, and George Strait - except maybe riding the combines and tractors at the Jenkins family farm in Hankamer, Texas. His laugh was frequent and infectious and could elicit smiles on your darkest days. He found joy through his participation in Special Olympics, spending time with friends and family, his love of country music and his borderline obsession with virtually all sports.
Zach was born in Baytown, Texas on March 15, 1992.
Survivors: Devoted and loving parents, Alicia and Jerold Jenkins of Fort Worth; sister, Katherine Jenkins; best friend, running buddy and grandfather, Charles G. Kucera; grandmother, Mary E. Kucera; grandmother, Mary Sue Jenkins; aunts and uncles, Amy and Mark Petrilla, Andrea and Steve Cook, Allison and Johnny Harrison and Jay and Jeanette Jenkins; uncles, Chris Kucera and John Jenkins; cousins, Justin Jenkins, Alexis Jenkins, McKenna Harrison, Ian Harrison, Cole Petrilla, Cassie Kenny, Corby Cook, Ruby Cook, Channing Cook, Peyton Cook; countless friends; and his loving dog, Lola.
A family-only service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Greenwood Chapel, Fort Worth, Texas.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Zachary's honor to Baylor Scott & White Health Foundation - Kidney Transplant, 1400 8th Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76104 or online at: allsaintsfoundation.bswhealth.com
He will be missed but never forgotten.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
