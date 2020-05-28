Zachary Jon Harbin ARLINGTON -- Zachary Jon Harbin passed from this life and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. SERVICES: Visitation at Wade Family Funeral Home in Arlington, TX @ 10:00 A.M. with service to follow @ 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 28th. The service will be live-streamed at the following website: https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=159052296760727 A graveside service will take place on Friday the 29th @ the Eastland City Cemetery in Eastland, TX at 11:00 A.M. MEMORIALS: The family requests donations be made to the Go Fund Me account set up by Zach's father, Steve, on behalf of Zach's wife, Jennifer, and the children at www.gofundme.com/f/zachary-jon-harbin-memorial-fund. Zach was born August 6, 1987 in San Marcos, Texas to Stephen Craig Harbin and Deborah Sue (Armentrout) Harbin. He attended Katy High School in Katy, Tx. He married the love of his life, Jennifer Marie Wilson on December 5, 2010 in Arlington. Zachary loved his wife and children above all else and cherished all their happy times together. For most of his adult life, Zach worked as an oilfield roughneck for various drilling companies. He loved the oil field and was noted for being an outstanding "derrick man." Zach's favorite pastime was fishing. From a very early age he spent many hours fishing from his grandparents' dock at Lake Leon, near Eastland, TX. He always said that he was the most contented in those quiet times. He especially enjoyed the times when his son, Eli, would sit and fish alongside him. SURVIVORS: Zachary is survived by his wife, Jennifer Harbin, his son (9), Eli Jon, his daughter, (2) Ava Marie; father, Stephen Craig Harbin, mother, Deborah Sue Harbin, brother Joshua Harbin and sister, Sarah Armstrong, and her husband Clint Armstrong, grandparents Kenneth and Norma Harbin and Raleigh and Leona Hudzeitz, six cousins and one niece.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 28, 2020.