Zelma Lee Bell FORT WORTH -- Zelma Bell passed on Feb. 26, 2020. SERVICE : Fri. 12 noon Brea Bapt. Ch. 6901 Forest Hill Dr. Wake: Thurs. at the Ch. 7 to 8:30 pm. Burial: DFW National Cemetery. First Lady Emeritus Zelma Lee Williams Bell was preceded in death her husband, Rev. Hoise Bell. SURVIVORS: Sons, Lyle Russell Bell (Gwendolyn) and Robert Michael Bell, Sr. (Claretta); daughter, LeJ'Norice Patrice Bell; sister, Willard G. Davidson; 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 5, 2020