Zena "Alyne" Wright Keahey Gatchell FORT WORTH--Zena "Alyne" Wright Keahey Gatchell, 99, died peacefully in her sleep and went home with Jesus, Thursday, July 25, 2019. SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, Marty Leonard Chapel, 3131 Sanguinet St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76107. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Marty Leonard Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Alyne was born Nov. 8, 1919, in Fort Worth to Joseph Oliver and Zena Adele Maldino Wright. In 1910 her father, Ollie, was an employee of the City Electrician's office and is credited with drawing the open jaws Panther design still currently used as the emblem for the Fort Worth Fire Department Badge, FWST Feb 17, 1912, Vol. XXX Issue 29. page 8 archives. At the age of 16, Alyne performed in the Big "Texas Centennial" Billy Rose Show at Casa Manana in 1936. She shot the bow and arrow in competition with the Indians in "The Last Frontier." Upon graduation from Arlington Heights High School in 1937, Alyne married Clovis C. Keahey. They were married 57 years until his death on Nov. 24, 1994. Together they raised three wonderful girls, and she was a very loving, devoted mother. As a family they enjoyed many fun outdoor activities. After Clovis' death, she was introduced to retired Lt. Col. George W. Gatchell who she married, and they enjoyed 20 more wonderful years of traveling, bowling and dancing until his death on Sept. 27, 2016. She remained very vibrant and happy until the very end and will be greatly missed. Alyne was preceded in death by her husbands, Clovis Keahey and George Gatchell; daughter, Chloe Lisenbe; granddaughter, Shari Branch; grandson, Todd Turner; great-granddaughter, Christina Orts. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Toma Bruner and husband, Darrell, and Kim Lamoureux and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Toma "T.K." Dorsey and husband, Ken, Arthur Butaud and wife, Kelly, Dennis Sutton and wife, Karrie, Jeff Lamoureux and wife, Katie, David Lamoureux, and Anna Foss and husband, Josiah; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 28, 2019