Zoe Hill WEATHERFORD--Zoe Hill, a longtime resident of the Weatherford area, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at a healthcare and rehabilitation facility in Fort Worth, Texas, after a long illness. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Laurel Land Chapel, 7100 Crowley Road, Fort Worth, Texas; lunch will be provided immediately following the service and burial. Zoe was born March 31, 1939, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to the late Zeph Jirl and Lorena Dean Fancher, the sixth of their seven children. Zoe was baptized into Christ at the age of 11, and was a faithful member of the Bankhead Church of Christ in Weatherford, Texas. At an early age, Zoe was instilled with a love of acapella quartet singing, learning to read shape notes at singing schools held by her church, and singing gospel songs acapella each week at church. By the fifth grade, she was singing high tenor in a family quartet, performing at area schools and community events. As an adult, Zoe sang with the Irving Women's Civic Chorus and the Lone Star Chorus Chapter of the Sweet Adelines. Zoe was an accounting major at the University of Texas at Arlington, receiving her CPA designation in 1983. She had a successful career as an insurance accountant, eventually serving as VP and controller of Old American County Mutual Fire Insurance Company prior to her retirement, and was a longtime member of the Insurance Accounting & Systems Association (president, National Executive Board 1990), and the Administrative Management Society (local chapter treasurer 1981. Although her earliest ambition was to marry and have children, she would also tell you her proudest professional achievement was becoming the first female officer in her company's history while working for a multi-national insurance company. Once retired however, her time was focused on what was truly most important to her: the Lord, her family, and sharing music with teens from her church by taking them to Wichita Falls each year to participate in a singing school -- just as she'd been taken to as a child. It was her way of preserving the sacred art of shape notes and acapella music, passing it to the next generation, one voice at a time. Zoe was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Percy Hill; five sisters, Verda Norville, Othella "Pat" Rogers, Wanda Simi, Willa "LaRue" Cox, and Glenna Langley; granddaughter, Jessika Rae Cryer; and stepson, Wayne Hill. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Tonia Cryer Clark (husband, Thomas P. Clark Jr.) and children, Zachary Struck (Kerry), Jacqueline Struck, Terry Clark, Katy Clark, and Cary Clark; son, Robert Cryer and son, Jeremy Cryer; stepdaughter, Julia Hill and daughter, Ashley Kinnard (Derek); stepdaughter, Ronda Baker (Steve) and children, Sabra Baker and Paige Baker; stepdaughter, Janet Spracklen (Robert) and children, Brandie Young and Tommy Tatsak; and stepson, Bruce Hill (Carol) and sons, Brandon Hill and Jason Hill; stepgrandchild, Harmony Hill; 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020