Zolia Session Woodard
Zolia Session Woodard FORT WORTH-- Zolia Session Woodard was born on February 23, 1938 in Tucker Texas, Anderson County. She departed this life, after a lengthy illness, to be with her heavenly father on May 02, 2020. CELEBRATION OF HER LIFE: 11 a.m., Fri., May 8, Serenity Funerals and Cremations, 4725 Vermont Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76115. Visitation: 12 noon to 8 p.m., Thur., May 7 at Serenity FH. SURVIVORS: She leaves a host of family and friends to cherish her memories.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
My Beautiful Auntie, may you rest peacefully in the arms of your Heavenly Father. Prayers and love to my cousins. Love you forever and always!
LaVonda Session
Family
