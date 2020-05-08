Zolia Session Woodard FORT WORTH-- Zolia Session Woodard was born on February 23, 1938 in Tucker Texas, Anderson County. She departed this life, after a lengthy illness, to be with her heavenly father on May 02, 2020. CELEBRATION OF HER LIFE: 11 a.m., Fri., May 8, Serenity Funerals and Cremations, 4725 Vermont Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76115. Visitation: 12 noon to 8 p.m., Thur., May 7 at Serenity FH. SURVIVORS: She leaves a host of family and friends to cherish her memories.