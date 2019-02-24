Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Zonita Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zonita Jo Easter Thompson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Zonita Jo Easter Thompson Obituary
Zonita Jo Easter Thompson FORT WORTH -- Zonita Jo Easter Thompson passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, February 21, 2019. Mrs. Thompson was 83. SERVICE: A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel at Robertson Mueller Harper. Following a committal service, she will be laid to rest next to Walter in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Family and friends will gather from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Born in Fort Worth on July 23, 1935, Zonita was the daughter of Howard and Ethel Evans Easter. She was raised in Everman where she graduated from high school before moving to Fort Worth. Zonita worked in the insurance field all of her life. She loved her Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Mavericks. She enjoyed a lively game of chance. Zonita and Walter were longtime members of Southwood Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 41 years, Walter; and brother, Larry Easter. SURVIVORS: In addition to her daughter and her husband, Vanesa and Kendall Winters of Burleson, Zonita is survived by her granddaughter, Christy Cruz of Burleson and great-granddaughter, Courtney Olivo of Denton; Walter's children, Gloria and Richard Neider of Houston, Keith and Glenda Thompson of Kemp; granddaughter, Jessica Wren of Dallas; sister and her husband, Barbara and Sam Bowker of San Antonio; brother and his wife, LaRoy and Kay Easter of Cleburne; sister-in-law, Patsy Easter of San Angelo; several nieces and nephews and their families; and longtime friend of over 70 years, Martha Fields.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.