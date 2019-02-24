Zonita Jo Easter Thompson FORT WORTH -- Zonita Jo Easter Thompson passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, February 21, 2019. Mrs. Thompson was 83. SERVICE: A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel at Robertson Mueller Harper. Following a committal service, she will be laid to rest next to Walter in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Family and friends will gather from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Born in Fort Worth on July 23, 1935, Zonita was the daughter of Howard and Ethel Evans Easter. She was raised in Everman where she graduated from high school before moving to Fort Worth. Zonita worked in the insurance field all of her life. She loved her Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Mavericks. She enjoyed a lively game of chance. Zonita and Walter were longtime members of Southwood Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 41 years, Walter; and brother, Larry Easter. SURVIVORS: In addition to her daughter and her husband, Vanesa and Kendall Winters of Burleson, Zonita is survived by her granddaughter, Christy Cruz of Burleson and great-granddaughter, Courtney Olivo of Denton; Walter's children, Gloria and Richard Neider of Houston, Keith and Glenda Thompson of Kemp; granddaughter, Jessica Wren of Dallas; sister and her husband, Barbara and Sam Bowker of San Antonio; brother and his wife, LaRoy and Kay Easter of Cleburne; sister-in-law, Patsy Easter of San Angelo; several nieces and nephews and their families; and longtime friend of over 70 years, Martha Fields.



Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019