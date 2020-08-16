Zora Bando Bontley ARLINGTON - On Aug. 12, 2020, Zora Marie Bando Bontley passed peacefully from this life to the next. SERVICE: A gathering to celebrate her life will occur in the future. MEMORIALS: Mission Arlington or a charity of your choice
. Born Aug. 14, 1921, in Coshocton, Ohio, the older daughter of her immigrant parents, John from Yugoslavia and Anna from Sicily. Zora studied hard; learned to play golf; fell in love with a boy of very modest means when she was a freshman in high school; graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in speech/drama. Shortly after graduation, Zora married that first boyfriend on June 19, 1943. Their daughter Cathy was born at the beginning of Paul Bontley's quest to enter Ohio State's medical school. In 1952 three Ohio couples, the Bontleys, Brentlingers and Mycoskies, decided to open a family practice clinic in Arlington. Zora's passing closes the chapter on these six Buckeye pioneers! That same year saw the family expand to four as daughter Beth was born. Zora's long held dreams were being realized. She was the first in her family to graduate from college. She was a wife and mother who created a loving, stable home for her family. She joined the movement in Arlington to generate the political will to build a hospital - the engine which drove the train resulting in Arlington's current professional medical community. She designed, built and furnished her dream home. And she played golf. Preceded in death by her husband of nearly 69 years in 2012. SURVIVORS: Daughters and their families: Cathy and Ron Brown, grandchildren, Meg, Matt, Megan; great-grandchildren, Colton and Kenedy; Beth and her partner, Jack McKenzie who was a devoted, loving son to Zora.