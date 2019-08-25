Home

Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
2000 Mountain Creek Parkway
Dallas, TX
ZT Armstrong FORT WORTH--ZT Armstrong passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the age of 81. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75211.Visitation: 4 to 6 p. m. Monday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. He was born in Fruitland, Texas, on June 6, 1938, to Theodore and Fannie Armstrong. After spending 13 years in the Navy, he worked out of Millwright Local Union #1421 for approximately 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore "Tud" Hoyt and Fannie Elizabeth Waldroup Armstrong; two brothers; and seven sisters. SURVIVORS: Wife, Jolene Armstrong; sons, Douglas Ray Pillow and David Garland Pillow; daughters, Joni Diane Pillow Norton and husband, Lee, and Dana Sue Pillow McGee and husband, David; five grandchildren; and four great-grandsons.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019
