Schneider, A. James "Jim"
1944 - 2020
A. James "Jim" Schneider, age 75, died on April 21, 2020. Jim was the son of the late Sol Schneider and Ruth (Kaufman) Schneider. He was a loving and devoted husband to Sandra (Joseph) Schneider, who survives him, for 48 years. Jim lived the majority of his life in the east suburbs of Cleveland, OH and suffered the fate of Cleveland sports to his core. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Miami University and later a Master's Degree from the University of Hartford, both in Education. Jim dedicated his 40+ year career to at-risk kids working at The Grove School in Connecticut and ultimately retired as the Principal of the Gund School at Beech Brook in Pepper Pike, OH. He spent much of his time after retirement volunteering at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House and was a member of the Lion's Club. Jim was a proud Son, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Uncle. He is survived by his son, Seth (Karen Jaffe) Schneider, his daughter, Jennifer (Joshua) Dritz; four loving grandchildren, Zachary and Alex Schneider and Samuel and Nora Dritz; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Schneider; and sister, Jo Schneider. Donations in memory of Jim can be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland. A memorial will be held in the Cleveland area at a later time. To receive updates as they become available, please e-mail Jim's family at: [email protected] Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020