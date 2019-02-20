Robinson, A. Karen

1937 - 2019

Alice Karen (Smith) Robinson, age 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, with her husband and family by her side. Karen was born on February 18, 1937 in Seaman, Ohio to the late Grace (Edmiston) Snorf and George of Winchester, Ohio. They lived in Dayton, Ohio for a few years and then moved to Fairborn, Ohio where Karen grew-up and graduated from Fairborn High School. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 60 years. She is also survived by children, Laura Rolland and Kent (Lori); as well as grandchildren, Brian and Chris (Sara) Rolland. Karen received her nursing degree from The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. Following certification as an R.N., she was initially employed at Cincinnati General Hospital. In later years she worked at several doctors' offices in her extended career as a nurse and surgical assistant. She was nicknamed the angel of the neighborhood for her tireless efforts in taking care of the neighborhood friends, family and pets. She will always be remembered for her selfless kindness and smile. She loved playing bridge socially and a good round of golf with friends. Memorial contributions may be made to The Christ College of Nursing, 2123 Auburn Avenue, Suite 528, Cincinnati, Ohio 45219.