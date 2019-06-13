|
|
Blair, A. Lee
1931 - 2019
Blair A. Lee, 87, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away on June 12, 2019. She was born on August 14, 1931 in Catlettsburg, KY, a wife to the late James McCoy Blair (married June 4, 1955) and a daughter to the late Arnold Malloy and Lida (Griffith). She is survived by her son, Greg Blair (Dana); and daughter, Lea Ann Blair; grandchildren, Lindy (Matt] Blair, Rachel (Sam) Staley, Cassi, Katie and Taylor Blair, Tiffany Buckley, Charles (Haliegh) Buckley; great grandchildren, Guage, Noah, Corbin, Grace, Hank, Hazel and Lydia; sister, Joan (Charles) Dailey; many loved nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Sister Lee was a faithful member of the Old Oak Springs United Baptist church, Ashland, KY for the past 71 years. She was a selflessly devoted wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend. She impacted many lives over her 30 year teaching career, retiring from Southwest Licking Local School District in 1987 to enjoy spending time with her growing family. Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 14, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Services will be Sunday June 16, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Elders Tony Blair and Patrick Gilliland officiating at the KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor to Fairhope Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130 or online donation at fairhopehospice.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 14 to June 15, 2019