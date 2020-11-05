1/
A. Lucille Steenrod
1914 - 2020
A. Lucille Steenrod, age 106, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away November 3, 2020 at Crestview Nursing Home, Lancaster. Lucille was born February 1, 1914 in Athens County to Charles M. Scott and Margaret Hewitt Scott. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Nelsonville, and the Golden Rule Class of the church. Surviving are daughters, Janalie M. Weller of Nelsonville, Kathryn (Brian) Curry of Lancaster; grandchildren, Brandon (Kristin) Curry, Ashley Curry, Matthew (Celeste) Weller; great-granddaughters, Kayli Curry, Audrey Curry, Makenzie Bennett; several nieces and nephews. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, husband D. Randall Steenrod, granddaughter Amanda Bennet, brothers Robert Scott, Clifford Scott, Roger Scott, nephew Paul Scott. Graveside service will be held 11am Saturday at the Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio. Due to covid, all in attendance are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made First United Methodist Church, 205 W. Columbus St., Nelsonville, Ohio 45764. Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
